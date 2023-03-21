New laws passed to increase penalties for drug possession, better tackle psychoactive substances

SINGAPORE: Parliament on Tuesday (Mar 21) passed amendments to Singapore’s drug laws that will levy harsher punishments on offenders who possess a large amount of certain Class A controlled drugs, such as cocaine or cannabis.

Another key change is the introduction of a legislative framework to combat new psychoactive substances – which produce the same or similar effects as controlled drugs – in a more effective fashion.

This means that such substances will be outlawed based on their capacity to produce a psychoactive effect, rather than their molecular structure.

Drug suppliers have been known to tailor the molecular structure of new psychoactive substances according to what is not yet controlled under the law, Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim told the House.

The two major amendments aim to address “emerging trends in the local drug situation”, including a rise in drug use among youths, added Associate Professor Faishal.

On Tuesday, seven other Members of Parliament rose to speak on the Misuse of Drugs (Amendment) Bill and the Constitution of the Republic of Singapore (Amendment) Bill, which were tabled in Parliament a month ago.