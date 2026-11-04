Bedok South, Xilin and Sungei Bedok MRT stations to open on Dec 26

SINGAPORE: Three new MRT stations in eastern Singapore - Bedok South on the Thomson-East Coast Line, Xilin on the Downtown Line and Sungei Bedok, an interchange connecting both lines - will open for passenger service on Dec 26.

Announcing the opening date on Wednesday (Nov 4), Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow said the stations would link two major rail corridors, providing commuters with new routes and faster journeys.

"In fact, residents in the east may even be able to take the Thomson-East Coast Line continuously into the city centre, up north to Woodlands, and maybe conveniently across the Straits into Malaysia very soon," said Mr Siow, who was speaking at the opening ceremony of the Singapore Urban Mobility Week 2026 at Suntec Convention Centre.