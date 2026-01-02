Eight new NMPs to be appointed, business leader Mark Lee Kean Phi to serve second term

SINGAPORE: Eight fresh faces are set to be appointed as new Nominated Members of Parliament (NMPs), with CEO of apparel company Sing Lun Holdings Mark Lee Kean Phi to return for a second term.

The nine names were released by the Office of the Clerk of Parliament on Friday (Jan 2).

They will be appointed by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Jan 8, and take their oaths at the next sitting of Parliament this month.

The nine individuals are:

Mr Azhar Othman, Executive Chairman of Enercon Asia

Associate Professor Goh Toh Chuan Kenneth, President of Singapore Aquatics

Dr Haresh Singaraju, family physician at National University Polyclinics

Associate Professor Terence Ho Wai Luen, academic/university administrator at the National University of Singapore

Ms Kuah Boon Theng SC, managing director of Legal Clinic LLC

Mr Mark Lee Kean Phi, CEO of Sing Lun Holdings

Dr Neo Kok Beng, Founder and CEO of NEO Aeronautics Pte Ltd

Professor Kenneth Poon Kin Loong, professor at the National Institute of Education, Nanyang Technological University

Mr Sanjeev Kumar Tiwari, general secretary of the Amalgamated Union of Public Employees

The Special Select Committee had invited the general public and functional groups to submit names for its consideration on Oct 8. Submissions closed on Nov 6.

A total of 57 proposal forms were received and the committee considered all eligible candidates in its assessment of suitable candidates for appointment as NMPs, said the Office of the Clerk of Parliament in a press release.

Mr Seah Kian Peng, Speaker of Parliament and the chairman of the committee said they received applications from a “strong pool” of candidates.

“Having to determine the maximum of nine NMPs to nominate is challenging and we deliberated very carefully on all the candidates. We are satisfied that these nine nominees meet the constitutional requirements, demonstrated by their distinguished contributions to society and in their respective fields. We are confident they will strengthen and add value to parliamentary debates through their varied backgrounds and experiences, diverse perspectives, and commitment to serving Singapore and Singaporeans.”

Leader of the House and member of the committee, Indranee Rajah welcomed the new cohort to the 15th Parliament.

“They have made notable contributions in work, community and society, and excelled in their respective fields. I am confident that their diverse expertise and experience will enrich the discussions in Parliament as we chart Singapore’s path forward in an uncertain and disrupted world.

“It was a challenging task to select from the pool of many highly qualified candidates who applied. We wish to thank and express our appreciation to all applicants for the NMP position and are greatly encouraged by their interest to serve,” she added.

