Online reservations for new or good-as-new banknotes for Chinese New Year begin Jan 4

SINGAPORE: If you're looking to get new or good-as-new notes for Chinese New Year, online reservations will open from Jan 4 at five banks - DBS Bank/POSB, OCBC Bank, UOB, Standard Chartered and Maybank.

Reservations are required before collecting the notes at bank branches, in line with COVID-19 safe management measures, said the Association of Banks in Singapore on Tuesday (Dec 28).

However, customers aged 60 and above and those with disabilities need not make a pre-order before

collecting the notes.

"If possible, they are highly encouraged to still make a booking so as to avoid having to queue at the bank branches," the association said.

It added that customers are encouraged to consider digital gifting via PayNow instead of handing out physical red packets.

The 10 participating PayNow retail banks are Bank of China, CIMB, Citibank, DBS Bank/POSB, HSBC, ICBC, Maybank, OCBC, Standard Chartered Bank and UOB.