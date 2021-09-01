New displays that offer commuters more information to be installed at more than 300 bus stops

SINGAPORE: Commuters at more than 300 bus stops will have access to more information about their trips via new display systems that will be installed progressively over the next two years, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Wednesday (Sep 1).

The new passenger information display systems are an improved version with vibrant graphics and bigger fonts, said LTA, providing commuters with information that allow them to better plan their journeys.

ENHANCED DISPLAY SYSTEMS

Like the existing LED displays, the new panels will also show details on "Incoming Buses", informing commuters when the next buses are arriving.