New displays that offer commuters more information to be installed at more than 300 bus stops
The new passenger information display system that will be installed at more than 300 bus stops in Singapore. (Photo: Land Transport Authority)

Natasha Ganesan
01 Sep 2021 12:13PM (Updated: 01 Sep 2021 12:13PM)
SINGAPORE: Commuters at more than 300 bus stops will have access to more information about their trips via new display systems that will be installed progressively over the next two years, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Wednesday (Sep 1).

The new passenger information display systems are an improved version with vibrant graphics and bigger fonts, said LTA, providing commuters with information that allow them to better plan their journeys. 

ENHANCED DISPLAY SYSTEMS

Like the existing LED displays, the new panels will also show details on "Incoming Buses", informing commuters when the next buses are arriving. 

"Incoming Bus" display panel to show the arrival times of the next five buses. (Photo: Land Transport Authority)
The current LED passenger display information panel at bus stops. (Photo: Land Transport Authority)

The “Quickest Way To” panel informs commuters on the bus services to take to popular destinations nearby, in the shortest time possible.

“Quickest Way To” panel shows passengers which services they should catch to get to popular destinations such as nearby MRT stations. (Photo: Land Transport Authority)

The bus arrival times are also sorted according to services. The “Bus Arrivals by Service” panel displays information on when the next two buses of each service will arrive. 

"It also indicates the destination and points of interest along the route, such as MRT stations and hospitals," LTA said. 

“Bus Arrivals by Service” panel showing the arrival times of buses from each service, including information on destinations such as MRT stations. (Photo: Land Transport Authority)

Travel advisories such as information on changes to bus services, rail disruptions or planned maintenance works on the MRT network will be displayed on the "Messages" panel, said LTA. 

"Messages" board to provide travel advisories such as changes to bus services and rail disruptions. (Photo: Land Transport Authority)

According to LTA, five panels will be progressively installed at some bus stops this month - along Bedok Reservoir Road, Jalan Eunos, Paya Lebar Road, Serangoon Road and Sims Avenue.

"Installations (will be) carried out at more bus stops from November 2021," LTA added. 

Source: CNA/ng(ac)

Land Transport Authority transport

