Orchid that was presumed extinct, new liverwort species among plant discoveries recorded in 2021

SINGAPORE: A small ground orchid that was presumed extinct in Singapore and a species of liverwort that is "new to science" were among the botanical discoveries recorded in the country in 2021, the National Parks Board (NParks) said on Monday (Jan 10).

A total of nine such plant, fungal and algal discoveries were recorded last year: One new species, five new records of species that have not previously been seen in Singapore, and three rediscoveries of species that have not been seen or collected for at least 30 years.

More than half of these discoveries were made in Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, said NParks.

A small ground orchid known by the scientific name Hetaeria oblongifolia was among the rediscovered plants.

It was found in Tengah Forest more than 120 years after the last specimen of it was collected by Henry Nicholas Ridley, the first scientific director of the Singapore Botanic Gardens, said NParks.

During an environmental baseline study at Tengah Forest in 2020, scientists collected "a patch of herbs that superficially resembled the ornamental Dracaena species".

"On closer examination, several inflorescences in bloom revealed that these plants belonged to a species of ground orchids," said NParks.

Specimens were sent to the Herbarium of the Singapore Botanic Gardens, where the plant was identified as Hetaeria oblongifolia.