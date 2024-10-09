46 schools to get new principals in 2025

SINGAPORE: Forty-six schools will get new principals next year as part of the Ministry of Education's (MOE) appointment and rotation exercise.

Of the schools, 22 are secondary schools and 24 are primary schools.

"The process of appointing and rotating principals allows schools to benefit from new perspectives, and enables experienced principals to share best practices across schools," MOE said in a media release on Wednesday (Oct 9).

"Our principals will have the opportunity to broaden their experiences and strengthen the work of the schools that they are newly appointed to lead."

The principals will be appointed at a ceremony on Dec 27, with 22 of them set to helm a school for the first time.

"For the 22 newly appointed principals, this is an important career milestone as they assume greater responsibilities as leaders in education," MOE said.

"For the other 24 educators who will be assuming new principalship appointments, it is an affirmation of MOE's confidence in their abilities to continue leading and guiding our teachers, staff and students in schools."

The new principals are:

Secondary schools: