New private home sales down 22.5% in February

SINGAPORE: Sales of new private homes fell 22.5 per cent last month, according to data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority on Tuesday (Mar 15).

Excluding executive condominiums (ECs), developers sold 527 units in February, down from 680 for January.

Most of these were in the Rest of Central Region (RCR), where 266 units were sold. There were 160 units sold for Outside Central Region (OCR), and in the Core Central Region (CCR), 101 units were sold.

Ms Christine Sun, senior vice-president of research and analytics at OrangeTee & Tie, noted that on a year-on-year basis, new sales excluding ECs declined by 18.3 per cent from the 645 units sold in February last year.

"The private residential market is reeling under a triple whammy of cooling measures, declining housing supply and global uncertainties from the Russia-Ukraine conflict," said Ms Sun.

She also pointed to other challenges faced by property buyers, such as rising interest rates, property tax hikes from next year and fewer home options, given a smaller slate of project launches this year.

Developers launched 194 units in February - a slight increase from the 178 units launched the month before.

Of these, 167 units were launched in the RCR while the rest were in the CCR.

"February is usually a slow month for developer sales because (Chinese New Year) tends to fall in the month," said Huttons Asia's senior director for research Lee Sze Teck.