New private home sales in November fall to eight-year low

SINGAPORE: New private home sales in November fell by about 17.3 per cent from the month before, amid a lack of new launches and year-end travel.

Excluding executive condominiums (ECs), developers sold 259 units in November, down from a revised 313 units the preceding month, data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) showed on Thursday (Dec 15).

This is the lowest number of private homes sold since December 2014, when 230 units excluding ECs were sold, said Ms Christine Sun, senior vice president of research and analytics at OrangeTee & Tie.

“Demand for new homes was muted last month amid the holiday season. Sales activities typically slow down during the year’s end, and developers hold back major launches,” she said.

“Some buyers were also holding back their purchases in anticipation of newer project launches next year when there will be more housing options,” she added.

Besides the year-end travel and the lack of new launches, the two rounds of property cooling measures have also affected new private home sales, said One Global Group’s senior analyst Mohan Sandrasegeran.

The Government introduced a set of cooling measures on Sep 30, which includes a 15-month wait-out period for private property owners who want to buy an HDB flat.



That came less than a year after a set of cooling measures was implemented in December last year.