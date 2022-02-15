New private home sales rebound to grow 3.5% in January

SINGAPORE: Sales of new private homes in Singapore rose by 3.5 per cent in January, rebounding from a sharp decline in the previous month.

Excluding executive condominiums (ECs), developers sold 673 units last month, up from 650 in December 2021, according to data released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Tuesday (Feb 15).

Sales of new private homes in December last year fell sharply on the back of new cooling measures and the seasonal year-end lull. Year on year, new sales excluding ECs last month were down about 58 per cent.

Of the 673 units sold in January this year, 289 were in the Rest of Central Region (RCR), 275 were in the Outside Central Region (OCR) and 109 were in the Central Core Region (CCR).

New homes sales including ECs grew 0.8 per cent to 725 units in January, from 719 units the previous month, said Ms Christine Sun, senior vice president of research and analytics at OrangeTee & Tie.

The high sales volume in January 2021 was "an anomaly", she added.

She noted that from 2014 to 2020, the total new home sales excluding ECs for the month of January ranged between 324 and 620 units.

MOST BUYERS ARE FIRST-TIMERS

Developers launched a total of 178 units in January - a 53.5 per cent drop from the 383 units launched in December 2021.

A total of 127 units were launched in the OCR, followed by 29 in the RCR and 22 units in the CCR.