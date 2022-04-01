New National Cancer Centre Singapore programme allows some patients to get treatment at home

SINGAPORE: Madam Tuan Asiah Tuan Mansor was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017.

As her disease progressed, she required oral chemotherapy drugs and hormonal therapy that required monthly injections.

The 53-year-old would go to the National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS) once a month for her treatment, with her husband driving her to and from the facility. Including travel and waiting time, each session would take about four hours, she said.

But when Madam Asiah became eligible for an NCCS home care programme last October, she decided to sign up for it.

Since then, a team from third-party home care provider Jaga-Me has been going to her flat in Bukit Panjang to treat her once a month. Her treatment sessions now take up a fraction of the time they used to - just 30 minutes.

Initially, she felt apprehensive as she worried if she would get the same quality of care she was receiving at NCCS. But she has grown to appreciate the programme.

She now has more time and energy to do other things after her home appointments, including household chores, she said.

“I can go about my life like normal people, nothing to worry about even though I have advanced breast cancer,” she said. She continues to see her doctor at NCCS for follow-up checks once every three months.

Madam Asiah is one of 329 patients in the home care programme as of this January.