New cooling measures a pre-emptive move to dampen investment demand for residential properties: Desmond Lee

SINGAPORE: The increases in the additional buyer’s stamp duty (ABSD) are a “pre-emptive measure” to dampen local and foreign investment demand amid renewed interest in residential properties, said Minister for National Development Desmond Lee on Thursday (Apr 27).

“We have made these measures for those two reasons – prioritise Singaporeans who are buying for owner occupation, but also pre-emptively dampening demand by investors, both local and foreign, for residential property,” he told reporters.

Foreigners buying any residential property in Singapore from Thursday will have to pay an ABSD of 60 per cent – doubled from 30 per cent. This was the steepest increase among the cooling measures announced by the government late Wednesday night.

Singaporeans buying their second residential property will pay an ABSD rate of 20 per cent, up from 17 per cent, while those buying their third and subsequent residential property will have to pay an increased rate of 30 per cent, up from 25 per cent.

The rate of 30 per cent also applies to permanent residents buying their second residential property. PRs buying their third and subsequent residential property will pay an ABSD of 35 per cent, up from 30 per cent.

According to flash estimates released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority earlier this month, private home prices rose 3.2 per cent in the first quarter of 2023. This is up from the 0.4 per cent increase in the preceding quarter.

Based on 2022 data, the new measures will impact about 10 per cent of all transactions, said Mr Lee.