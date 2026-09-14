New Singapore racial harmony law to take effect Sep 15; inaugural presidential council appointed

SINGAPORE: A new law aimed at strengthening racial harmony in Singapore will take effect on Tuesday (Sep 15), introducing powers to curb content that threatens racial harmony.

Passed by parliament in February last year, the Maintenance of Racial Harmony Act 2025 “consolidates and strengthens Singapore’s legal framework to protect racial harmony in a dedicated piece of legislation”, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Monday.

The Act also establishes a new Presidential Council for Racial and Religious Harmony (PCRRH), whose inaugural members will begin their three-year term on Tuesday.

The PCRRH will replace the Presidential Council for Religious Harmony, said MHA.

The council will consider and advise the president on restraining orders made under the new law or the Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act 1990 (MRHA).

The council may also consider matters affecting racial or religious harmony referred to it by the home affairs minister or parliament before reporting its views to them.

Members are expected to exercise independent judgement and work collectively in advising on matters affecting racial and religious harmony, the Istana said in a separate release.

The council will comprise representatives from Singapore’s major racial and religious communities, as well as individuals who have distinguished themselves in public service or community relations, it said.

“This ensures that the council benefits from diverse perspectives and experiences.”