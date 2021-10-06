New regional cybersecurity training centre opens in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A new regional cybersecurity training centre that will see ASEAN member states work together to conduct research, share knowledge and train to respond to cyber threats, opened on Wednesday (Oct 6), three years after it was first announced.

Located in the city centre at North Bridge Road, the ASEAN-Singapore Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (ASCCE) has two training labs that can hold up to 100 participants, and other conference rooms and amenities to facilitate capacity building efforts, said the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) in a media release on Wednesday.

First announced in 2018, the ASCCE is an extension of the ASEAN Cyber Capacity Programme (ACCP).

Then-Communications and Information Minister S Iswaran had said that the centre would spend S$30 million over five years to help ASEAN member states develop their cybersecurity capabilities.

The centre will focus on conducting research and providing training in areas including international law, cyber strategy, and other cybersecurity policy issues, said CSA.

It will also provide technical training and facilitate the exchange of open-source cyber threat and attack-related information and best practices.

Virtual cyber defence training and exercises will also be conducted, CSA added.

These will be designed and delivered in collaboration with ASEAN member states, ASEAN dialogue partners and other international partners, with the help of top cyber experts and trainers.

To date, more than 30 programmes have been conducted by the ASCCE and ACCP, with more than 900 senior officials from ASEAN and other states attending the sessions.