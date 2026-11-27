SINGAPORE: New road traffic laws, including a ban on holding mobile devices when driving, will come into effect on Dec 1.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced the commencement date on Friday (Nov 27), following amendments to the Road Traffic Act.

Under the new laws, it will be an offence to hold a mobile phone while driving, regardless of whether the device is being operated.

Motorists may continue to touch mounted devices or hold their devices when the vehicle is stationary. However, they may still be liable for the offences of careless or dangerous driving if their use of devices distracts them and affects their driving behaviour.

The amendments to the Road Traffic Act will strengthen accountability against egregious driving and enhance enforcement against distracted driving, MHA said.

OTHER LAWS TAKING EFFECT

A new offence of purposeful endangerment will apply where a motorist deliberately uses a motor vehicle to endanger another person’s life or safety and causes death or grievous hurt.

Offenders will face mandatory imprisonment of up to 15 years and may also be fined or caned, or both.

They will also be disqualified from driving for life unless the court finds special reasons to impose a shorter disqualification period of at least 10 years. The vehicle used to commit the offence may also be forfeited.

Additionally, the maximum jail term for dangerous driving causing grievous hurt will be increased to seven years for first-time offenders, and 13 years for repeat offenders.

This is to “better reflect the severe and potentially lifelong consequences of such injuries”, MHA said.

The maximum additional imprisonment term for serious offenders who commit dangerous or careless driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs will increase to 18 months.

For serious repeat offenders with a previous conviction for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the maximum additional imprisonment term will increase to three years and six months.

New offences targeting speed limiter non-compliance will also take effect, including penalties for knowingly using non-compliant vehicles or tampering with speed limiters.

Speed limiters will be mandatory for lorries with a maximum laden weight exceeding 3,500kg and up to 12,000kg, to limit their maximum speed to 60 km/h.

The ministry also announced revisions to traffic enforcement and administrative processes, including revised procedures for taking blood specimens, processing of traffic violations by authorised individuals and the collection and disposal of seized vehicles and trailers.

The remaining amendments to the Road Traffic Act, including those relating to driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, will take effect in early 2027.