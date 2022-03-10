New S$20 million plan to ramp up sport programmes, bring back mass participation events

SINGAPORE: S$20 million will be committed to a plan to reinvigorate Singapore sports, bring people back to play sports, as well as reconnect with one another, announced Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong on Thursday (Mar 10).

The plan, called Bring Sport Back, will focus on three key elements, said Mr Tong during his ministry’s Committee of Supply debate.

It aims to safely reintroduce mass participation events for all through more community events and sports festivals, he said.

To facilitate this, SportSG will be opening a grant call to fund such mass participation events at up to S$50,000 per award.

These events will target physical participation of 1,000 to 3,000 people each, subjected to prevailing safe measurement measures and will be augmented with virtual participation, said the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) in a factsheet.

The open grant call will be rolled out from this month and is intended to support about 40 events or festivals over the year. Applications will be open for four weeks, the ministry added.

ALLOWING MORE TO PARTICIPATE

The plan will also aim to ramp up community participation in sports through “enhanced programming” and more group activities, said Mr Tong.

Currently, more than 170 facilities have already resumed 5v5 team sports, he noted.