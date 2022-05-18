Police warn of new tech support scam impersonating PayPal

SINGAPORE: The police on Wednesday (May 18) warned of a new variant of technical support scams involving the impersonation of online payments company PayPal that is aimed at gaining access to and stealing money from victims’ bank accounts.

At least four victims have fallen for the scam this year, with one person losing about S$33,000, said the police in a news release.

In these cases, victims would receive emails containing PayPal invoices listing details of unauthorised transactions for goods or services from third-party vendors.

Victims who contacted the helpline contact number included in the email to dispute the transactions and request for a refund would be transferred to a scammer impersonating an “agent from the third-party vendor”, said the police.

The scammer, claiming to be able to assist the victims, would instruct them to download a software on their computers to cancel the transaction.

Victims would not realise that the software would enable the scammers to remotely control their computers, the police said.

Once the software had been installed on the victims’ computers, the scammers would request for the victims to log into their online bank accounts. The scammers would then take over the computers and transfer funds out of the victims’ accounts without their consent.