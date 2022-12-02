New Science Centre at Jurong Lake Gardens to open in 2027

SINGAPORE: A new Science Centre is set to open in the Jurong Lake District in 2027, aiming to be a one-stop destination for the public to access science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education and experiences.

Visitors can also enjoy facilities such as a new observatory to learn about astronomy and a digital fabrication lab that will support incubator programmes.

The 2027 target opening coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Science Centre, it said in a news release on Friday (Dec 2), together with the Ministry of Education (MOE).

“The new Science Centre will continue the mission since its founding in 1977 to spark curiosity and innovation in generations of young school children and leverage the new location and facilities to expand its outreach to Singaporeans of all ages to encounter and appreciate the importance of science and technology in our lives,” they added.

Designed by Zaha Hadid Architects in collaboration with Architects 61, the new Science Centre is inspired by the natural landscape and lake at Jurong Lake Gardens.