New Islamic college to offer full-time undergraduate degree programme
SINGAPORE: The new Singapore College of Islamic Studies (SCIS) will offer a full-time undergraduate degree programme allowing students to major in either Islamic Studies or Social Sciences, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Sunday (Nov 10).
The four-year degree programme will allow students to gain a foundation of knowledge to qualify as asatizah, or religious teacher, as well as practical skills to pursue careers in religious and adjacent sectors such as social work, Mr Wong said at a forum to mark the fifth anniversary of M3.
M3 is a tie-up between three community institutions – Mendaki, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) and the People’s Association Malay Activity Executive Committees Council.
Mr Wong first announced the set-up of a new Islamic college in his National Day Rally address in August.
Sharing more details on Sunday, he said: “The SCIS will strengthen our capabilities to nurture and groom a pipeline of future asatizah.
“We want them to have the knowledge and skills to provide religious guidance for our Muslim communities, but to also have an understanding of religion that’s contextualised for living in a diverse, multicultural society like Singapore, and to guide our Muslims in responding confidently to issues of the modern world.”
Mr Wong added that this is important for Singapore and that this will help to “continue to further strengthen trust” between the Malay/Muslim and other communities.
The new Islamic college will partner local and international institutions to develop and deliver its degree programme.
For the social sciences pathway, it will team up with the Singapore University of Social Sciences, while the Islamic Studies programme will be done in partnership with the Dar al-Ifta in Egypt, the University of Jordan and Al-Qarawiyyin in Morocco.
Mr Wong said leaders of these institutions and other universities like Al-Azhar in Egypt have given their support and will sit on the advisory panel of Singapore’s new Islamic college.
He added that MUIS, with the government’s support, has put in place the governance structures for the SCIS.
A steering committee to oversee the planning process and outline the future development of the upcoming Islamic college will also be formed. Singapore’s top Islamic leader, Mufti Dr Nazirudin Mohd Nasir, will head the steering committee.
“Mufti is respected and held in high regard by the Malay-Muslim community,” said Mr Wong, adding that Dr Nazirudin is academically trained in both Islamic and Social Sciences, and is also a champion for progressive Islamic thought and practices.
“I am confident that the college will benefit from Mufti’s leadership,” the Prime Minister said.
REFRESHING OF CULTURAL PRECINCTS
In a speech delivered to nearly 1,000 volunteers, grassroots leaders and community partners gathered at the ITE College Central, Mr Wong also touched on rejuvenation works ongoing in key cultural precincts such as Kampong Glam.
For one, the Malay Heritage Centre in the district has been closed for redevelopment.
The National Heritage Board is working closely with stakeholders on the revamp, said Mr Wong, adding that new galleries and enhanced programmes that tell the unique stories of Singapore Malays and their contributions to Singapore can be expected when the centre reopens “possibly in two years’ time”.
Restoration works to reinvigorate the Masjid Sultan, another jewel of Kampong Glam, are also ongoing to “preserve and reflect its stature and significance”, said Mr Wong.
The mosque, which just celebrated its 200th anniversary, is a “symbol of faith for the Muslim community, and continues to play a key role in fostering understanding between different communities”, he added.
Over at Geylang Serai where a “cultural belt” is being developed, the Tanjong Katong Complex, a familiar landmark within the area, has been put up for sale on a 30-year lease.
The tender, launched in October, will close on Feb 25, 2025.
When reopened in 2029, the shopping complex will be another “key node” for the local Malay/Muslim community, in addition to Wisma Geylang Serai, while serving as a vibrant destination for Singaporeans, Mr Wong said.
The complex will also house the Mendaki headquarters and a MUIS office in future.
Doing so will “further concentrate the presence of the M3 agencies within the precinct”, said Mr Wong, who described the set-up of M3 as having allowed the organisations “to better identify and deal with issues in the community, to provide more integrated support and strengthen last-mile delivery of services”.
He added that both Kampong Glam and Geylang Serai are areas of special significance to Singapore’s Malay community.
“We will work closely with the community to refresh these precincts, to make them more modern and vibrant, while ensuring they retain their unique and distinctive character,” Mr Wong said.