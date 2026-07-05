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A look at Singapore's new cruise terminal ahead of its Jul 7 opening
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A look at Singapore's new cruise terminal ahead of its Jul 7 opening

The Singapore Cruise Centre will have self-service check-in kiosks, automated boarding gates and biometric immigration clearance, similar to an airport.

A look at Singapore's new cruise terminal ahead of its Jul 7 opening

The new Singapore Cruise Centre will have 25 self-service check-in kiosks. (Photos: CNA/Liew Zhi Xin)

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Charmaine Jacob
Charmaine Jacob
05 Jul 2026 10:00AM
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SINGAPORE: The new Singapore Cruise Centre will open on Tuesday (Jul 7), with ferry and cruise operations relocating from the existing terminal in two phases this month.

Batam Fast Ferry will be the first to move, starting operations from the new terminal on Jul 7. The remaining ferry operators – Horizon Fast Ferry, Majestic Fast Ferry, Sindo Ferry and Indo Falcon Shipping & Travel – will follow from Jul 15, along with cruise operations.

Ferry routes, destinations and schedules remain unchanged, as do ferry and cruise berth locations.

The new terminal is located at 5 HarbourFront Avenue, about 70m from the existing terminal within HarbourFront Centre. Housed in a red building, it sits across from the entrance of the Reef at King's Dock condominium and behind HarbourFront Tower 2, facing the sea.

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Passengers can access the terminal via HarbourFront MRT station Exit B, with sheltered walkways connecting it to the station and VivoCity. 

Singapore Cruise Centre said passengers are encouraged to use public transport as parking is limited.

Stepping onto the first floor, travellers will find a check-in process similar to an airport's. Travellers can print boarding passes and baggage tags at one of 25 self-service check-in kiosks before dropping off luggage at one of six self-service baggage drop counters.
 

A passenger checks in at a self-service kiosk at the new Singapore Cruise Centre. (Photo: CNA/Liew Zhi Xin)

This marks a change from the current process, where passengers who buy ferry tickets online still need to collect boarding passes at the ferry operator's counter. 

Each operator will continue to have a service counter for passengers who need manual check-in or assistance.

Passengers with odd-sized items such as bicycles will be directed to a separate area for processing and handling. 

Passengers at the Batam Fast Ferry counter at the new Singapore Cruise Centre. (Photo: CNA/Liew Zhi Xin)

After check-in and baggage drop, passengers proceed to the second floor to clear immigration before departure.

The terminal has food and beverage options on both floors, including an Old Chang Kee cafe, 7-Eleven and Subway.

“We don't really have destination restaurants … It just doesn't fit the profile. So the kinds of things that we have would be a little bit more of your grab-and-go food,” said Singapore Cruise Centre’s CEO Jacqueline Tan.

The centre also has nursing rooms, prayer rooms, wheelchair lifts and electric vehicle charging points.

The departure hall has 14 automated clearance lanes, including eight special assistance lanes for families with young children, seniors, wheelchair users and pregnant passengers. Some lanes will be dedicated to Singapore passport holders to streamline the process.

Singapore citizens and permanent residents can clear immigration here without presenting a passport, using the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority's automated border clearance system, which verifies travellers through facial biometrics.

The departure concourse for cruise and ferry passengers at the new Singapore Cruise Centre (HarbourFront) terminal. (Photo: CNA/Liew Zhi Xin)
The VIP lounge at the waiting hall of the Singapore Cruise Centre. (Photo: CNA/Liew Zhi Xin)

The passenger waiting area is about 50 per cent larger than before and includes a new VIP lounge that can accommodate up to 70 passengers. Six automated boarding gates will facilitate faster boarding.

On arrival, passengers will find a more modern and spacious hall compared with the current terminal. It has 32 automated clearance lanes for immigration, including eight special assistance lanes, as well as dedicated lanes for citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders.

After clearing immigration, passengers can collect their luggage, including odd-sized items, from a designated area before exiting the terminal.

Passengers clearing the boarding gate gantries in the new Singapore Cruise Centre (HarbourFront) terminal. (Photo: CNA/Liew Zhi Xin)
The arrival gate at the new Singapore Cruise Centre. (Photo: CNA/Liew Zhi Xin)

In May, Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu said the government is studying the development of a new integrated cruise and ferry terminal. This could be built next to the Marina Bay Cruise Centre as part of the Greater Southern Waterfront development.

Asked whether the Singapore Cruise Centre would remain if this new facility is built, Ms Tan said: "This terminal will probably give way to that. But … we will be operating here for as long as we need to be."

Source: CNA/cj(cy)

Related Topics

Singapore Cruise Centre cruise transport travel
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