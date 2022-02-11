New stunts for RSAF Apache helicopters, F-16C fighter jet performing at Singapore Airshow

SINGAPORE: A pair of Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) AH-64D Apache attack helicopters and an F-16C fighter jet will perform five new manoeuvres in an aerial display set to “dazzle” spectators at this year’s Singapore Airshow, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said on Thursday (Feb 10).
These include a precise “twin peaks” manoeuvre where the Apaches rise and dip sharply in unison, and a winding “falcon turn” used by the F-16C in air-to-air combat.
The airshow, to be held from Feb 15 to 18 at the Changi Exhibition Centre without public visiting days, will also feature an RSAF static display of seven assets, including its tanker-transport plane and unmanned aerial vehicle.
The public can view the aerial and static displays via livestream on each day of the airshow.
The Apache helicopters and F-16C fighter jet will separately execute 12 and nine manoeuvres respectively in a 15-minute display that MINDEF said “demonstrates the manoeuvrability and precision of the two different types of aircraft, and reflects the capabilities, close coordination and team excellence of the RSAF personnel involved”.
The static display comprises the F-15SG and F-16D+ fighter aircraft, AH-64D Apache helicopter, A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport, Hermes 450 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, Aster 30 Missile System and the H225M Medium Lift helicopter.
The newly delivered H225M helicopter is making its static display debut, after it was shown for the first time in a Special Forces counterterrorism exercise at the Star Vista on Monday.
“BREATH OF FRESH AIR”
Colonel (COL) Kevin Wee, chairman of the flying display committee, said at a preview on Thursday that some of the aerial display manoeuvres were designed to push both pilot and machine to the limit.
For instance, he said the F-16C flies “abnormally” slowly - about one-third its cruising speed - in the “low and slow” manoeuvre, making it a real test of the pilot's skills before he ignites full afterburners to burst into a “muscle climb”.
The Apaches’ new “bow and tail sweep” and “corkscrew” manoeuvres require the helicopters to pitch and roll 60 degrees, beyond their usual operating limits.
“It really demonstrates how quickly we can conduct manoeuvres and orientate the aircraft accordingly,” said Major (MAJ) Tan Yu Zhi, 38, the lead Apache pilot taking part in the aerial display.
MAJ Tan said the flying display team wanted to roll out new stunts at this year’s airshow as a “breath of fresh air”. These moves were conceived after a discussion within the team and did not come from a ready-made list, he said.
“Unlike the fighter aircraft, we (the helicopters) are slow. So, we really want to make sure that we can minimise the dead time between manoeuvres so that the audience is constantly wowed.”
PUTTING ON A SHOW
Preparation for the aerial display began in the second half of 2021 with the selection of pilots and manoeuvres, COL Wee said. Pilots were chosen based on their flying and airshow experience.
“We then started training in simulators and this allowed us to ... stitch together various manoeuvres into one coherent show,” he said, adding that flight training and rehearsals started last December.
While MAJ Tan said COVID-19 did not affect preparations given the well-established safe management measures, he acknowledged that the “short runway” for training made it even more important to have seasoned pilots with aerobatics experience who can perform safely and effectively.
Beyond the pilots, COL Wee singled out other personnel needed to pull off a successful aerial display. They take on airshow duties on top of their day-to-day operational roles.
This includes air traffic controllers who deconflict flights and secure the airspace during rehearsals, as well as flying display marshals - made up of “very senior” aircrew - who control the display sequence and help pilots finetune their manoeuvres.
Also crucial are the RSAF engineers and technicians who help launch and recover the aircraft at various bases.
“For the airshow, the pilots are doing their manoeuvres, so we have to be very precise in our checks to ensure that there is no out of the norm damage on the aircraft,” said Military Expert 1 Fion Leong, 30, an engineer working on the Apaches.