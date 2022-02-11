New stunts for RSAF Apache helicopters, F-16C fighter jet performing at Singapore Airshow

SINGAPORE: A pair of Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) AH-64D Apache attack helicopters and an F-16C fighter jet will perform five new manoeuvres in an aerial display set to “dazzle” spectators at this year’s Singapore Airshow, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said on Thursday (Feb 10).

These include a precise “twin peaks” manoeuvre where the Apaches rise and dip sharply in unison, and a winding “falcon turn” used by the F-16C in air-to-air combat.

The airshow, to be held from Feb 15 to 18 at the Changi Exhibition Centre without public visiting days, will also feature an RSAF static display of seven assets, including its tanker-transport plane and unmanned aerial vehicle.

The public can view the aerial and static displays via livestream on each day of the airshow.