Expanded study awards, tuition sponsorship to grow and develop social service workforce

SINGAPORE: New measures to grow Singapore's social service workforce were announced on Tuesday (Dec 9), including an expanded study award scheme and higher tuition sponsorship.

These come as Singapore gears up to tackle a rapidly ageing population, as well as evolving challenges such as mental health issues, social isolation and families with complex needs.

"These shifts will likely result in increasingly complex demands placed on the limited manpower in our sector," said Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli as he announced the support measures.

From April 2026, the criteria for the Social Service Tribe Study Award will be expanded to cover people pursuing associate-level qualifications in universities, polytechnics and Institutes of Technical Education (ITE).

This includes those pursuing an honours degree in psychology, diploma studies for social work at polytechnics and Higher Nitec CCSS at ITE.

The award currently only supports those who are pursuing full professional undergraduate or postgraduate qualifications.

Tuition sponsorship under the Professional Development Sponsorship will also be fully funded from April 2026, up from the current 75 per cent coverage.

The sponsorship provides funding for staff at social service agencies to achieve their first recognised qualifications in social work and psychology to become registered professionals.

Funding for foundational leadership training will also be expanded to include both first-time and senior leaders in social service agencies to support the development of leaders in the sector.