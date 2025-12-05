New inter-agency task force to strengthen support for people with disabilities and their families

SINGAPORE: A new inter-agency task force will be set up by the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) to enhance support for persons with disabilities and their families, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Friday (Dec 5).

It will be chaired by Minister of State for Social and Family Development Goh Pei Ming, and will engage those with disabilities, caregivers, community partners, employers and other stakeholders.

MSF said the Taskforce on Assurance for Families with Persons with Disabilities will complement the Enabling Masterplan 2030 by adopting a "life-course and family-centric perspective" to develop recommendations that provide greater opportunities and assurance to persons with disabilities and their families.

It will look at three key areas - employment, community living and affordability. This includes examining how to better support those with disabilities in a fast-changing employment landscape, as well as ways to keep disability support services affordable.

The other members of the five-member task force are Minister of State for Health and Digital Development and Information, Rahayu Mahzam; Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development and Law, Eric Chua; Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Manpower and Finance, Shawn Huang and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Education and National Development, Dr Syed Harun Alhabsyi.

The task force will make its recommendations in 2026.