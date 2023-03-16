Toll charges at Tuas Checkpoint revised from Mar 31

SINGAPORE: Toll charges at Tuas Checkpoint will be revised from Mar 31 and there will be no reduced charges for travelling during off-peak hours, said the Land Transport Authority on Thursday (Mar 16).

Off-peak hours are from 10am to 3pm, and from 11pm to 5am.

There is currently a discount of between S$0.80 (US$0.59) and S$9.30 for travel during off-peak hours, depending on the vehicle category.

From Mar 31, standard charges will apply regardless of travel time.