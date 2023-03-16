Toll charges at Tuas Checkpoint revised from Mar 31
There will be no more reduction in toll charges for vehicles travelling through Tuas Checkpoint during off-peak hours.
SINGAPORE: Toll charges at Tuas Checkpoint will be revised from Mar 31 and there will be no reduced charges for travelling during off-peak hours, said the Land Transport Authority on Thursday (Mar 16).
Off-peak hours are from 10am to 3pm, and from 11pm to 5am.
There is currently a discount of between S$0.80 (US$0.59) and S$9.30 for travel during off-peak hours, depending on the vehicle category.
From Mar 31, standard charges will apply regardless of travel time.
LTA said it is revising the toll charges to match Malaysia's recent revision of toll charges at Tanjung Kupang Toll Plaza.
"This adjustment is in line with Singapore’s long-standing policy of matching Malaysia’s toll rates," said LTA.
Malaysia highway operator PLUS said last month that it would remove the off-peak discount from Mar 1 for vehicles going through Tanjung Kupang Toll Plaza.
Off-peak hour toll charges were introduced in 2018 to encourage people to use the Second Link during quieter hours. But five years after its implementation, there has been no significant increase in traffic during off-peak hours at Tanjung Kupang Toll Plaza, said PLUS.
The current toll rates are RM6.14 (S$1.84) for cars, RM4.67 for taxis, RM7.45 for buses, as well as RM17.10 and RM34.30 for commercial vehicles, depending on size.
LTA reminded drivers to have sufficient value in their stored value cards before entering immigration booths at Tuas Checkpoint.
Drivers of foreign-registered vehicles must also have LTA’s Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) approval email and a valid Autopass card before entry to Singapore.