Games, tablets and theatre: Tours explore new ways of walking into Singapore's past

Contrary to expectations, the tours created an “intimate” experience by not having a guide in person, said two participants.

Mr Rei Poh, a lecturer at the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, went on a tour that was “led” by a well-known dance veteran, and he said it felt like he was retracing the artist’s footsteps.

“I like the idea that there isn't a guide. There was a lot of freedom for me to observe and spectate the things that I wanted to or to make the experience my own,” said Mr Poh.

“I wasn't just busy trying to follow someone … and it was very personal and intimate because of that.”

Ms Tricia Lui, a tourist guide who produced the tour with theatre company Secretive Thing, told CNA that one of the reasons for this virtual format was to allow participants to walk alone, in line with the demands of social distancing in a pandemic.

But on the other hand, she feels that the tours allow for a more emotive connection to a place and explores how disappearing places affects a person.

“How do you feel when places you're familiar with are no longer there, but only (exist) in your memory?” she said, when asked how the tours were different from others.

INTERACTIVE THEATRE SET IN TANJONG PAGAR

Ms Lui also helped to write the script for Somewhere in Time, an interactive tour that is produced by veteran tourist guide Jean Wang and Theatre Today.

In a bit of interactive theatre that is enacted in the Tanjong Pagar area, tour participants are enrolled as errand runners and have to complete tasks to uncover “hidden gems” and lesser-known tales about the conservation district.

Ms Wang, who has been a guide for more than 40 years, said she used to take large groups of people, some of whom came off cruise ships for just a few hours, on short excursions. She thinks that things will be very different post-COVID.

“For me personally, I want to prepare for the new breed of visitors from overseas, they will want something experiential,” she said.

They thus created this tour for people to see things from the perspective of the rickshaw coolie and other labourers who would have worked there.