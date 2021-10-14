Mediacorp wins 22 awards at New York Festivals TV & Film Awards

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp won 22 awards at this year's New York Festivals TV & Film Awards on Wednesday (Oct 13).

The wins were mostly picked up by CNA documentaries which underscore "the company’s strength in producing quality content that appeal to audiences", said Mediacorp in a media release.

Mediacorp received two gold, six silver, 14 bronze, as well as 37 finalist honours.

The winners were announced at the annual National Association of Broadcasters Storytellers Gala Ceremony in Las Vegas.

A CNA documentary titled Bits, Bytes And Bugs! on the Cyberpunk'd programme won a gold award in the Documentary: Science & Technology category.

Hosted by comedian Fakkah Fuzz, the documentary explores how the Internet of Things has empowered and enriched lives, yet also make people more vulnerable to hacks at the same time.

The other gold award went to Channel 8’s Tuesday Report - Streets of Memory 3 under the Craft: Program for Best Graphic Design category.

The historical documentary, which delves into the history behind five street names in Singapore, also won two bronze awards under other categories.

One of the silver awards went to Mediacorp’s multi award-winning English drama series Titoudao: Inspired by the True Story of a Wayang Star.

Produced by Oak3 Films, the show received the award in the Craft: Program for Best Production Design/Art Direction category.

The drama tells the story of Mdm Oon Ah Chiam, a real-life wayang performer who began life as a poor kampung girl and had to endure much hardship in life in order to realise her dreams and find her place in the world.

“We are proud that Mediacorp’s content continues to be recognised amongst some of the very best on the international stage," said Tham Loke Kheng, CEO of Mediacorp.

"I see these awards as a strong validation of our creative and production capabilities and a testimony to the depth of talent in Singapore," added Ms Tham.

"Congratulations to our production partners and my fellow colleagues on your fine achievements!”

Established in 1957, the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards honours the best in news, sports, documentary, information and entertainment programmes, including music videos, infomercials and feature films.

This year, entries were received from more than 40 countries.