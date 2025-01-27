Singapore objects to 'false portrayal' of country in New York Times 'tyranny' video featuring Li Shengwu

SINGAPORE: The Singapore government accused the New York Times (NYT) of advancing the publication's own agenda in a video featuring Mr Li Shengwu, the nephew of former prime minister Lee Hsien Loong.

In a letter to the NYT editor on Sunday (Jan 26), Singapore's Ambassador to the US, Mr Lui Tuck Yew, characterised the opinion video, titled How Tyranny Begins, as a commentary on the state of US politics.



"But you draw in Singapore via the misleading analogies provided by Mr Li Shengwu, masquerading as a persecuted dissident," said Mr Lui.

"Mr Li has never been exiled from Singapore, jailed or stripped of his possessions, as might some of the others in your feature. He remains a Singapore citizen and continues to travel freely on a Singapore passport."

He added: "It is not for us to comment on US domestic politics. But we must object when you use a false portrayal of Singapore to advance your own agenda."

The Jan 22 NYT video featured four people who said they had experienced repression in their countries.

The other three people spoke about their experiences under Vladimir Putin's regime in Russia, Hungary's government under Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the Nicaragua leadership under President Daniel Ortega.

In the video, Mr Li, a 39-year-old economics professor at Harvard University, accused his uncle of having a "pattern of using police investigations and criminal prosecutions to dispose of or exile his opponents".

"When it would be too obvious to prosecute someone for being an enemy of the state, you have to make something else up," he added.

Mr Li's father is Mr Lee Hsien Yang, who had sought asylum protection in the United Kingdom after making similar allegations against Mr Lee Hsien Loong, who stepped down as prime minister last May and remains in the Cabinet as Senior Minister.

Mr Li pointed to a private Facebook post he published in 2017, saying after that, "the Singapore government went after me with a criminal prosecution".

"I fled the country as soon as I could," he added.

Mr Li's Facebook post on Jul 14, 2017, accused the Singapore government of being "very litigious and (having) a pliant court system".

"This constrains what the international media can usually report," he added, including a link to a New York Times editorial titled Censored In Singapore.

In his response to NYT, Mr Lui said Singapore takes the rule of law seriously and that Mr Li was not above the law - having been charged with contempt of court in 2020. He paid the S$15,000 fine imposed by the court and has not been under investigation for anything else since.

He is free to return to Singapore at any time, he added.

In response to Mr Li's point that it was better to fight rather than give in, Mr Lui said Mr Li can contest in the next General Election, which must be held before November this year.

"Instead, Mr Li parleys his status as the grandson of Mr Lee Kuan Yew and lends himself to the Times to provide false analogies for US politics," said the ambassador.

"It is deeply regrettable that he has chosen to denigrate the very country his grandfather had a pivotal role building."

Mr Li's video on NYT also mentions the appointment of Mr Lucien Wong as Attorney General in 2017, after he had served as then-prime minister Lee's personal lawyer.

The New York Times video juxtaposed this against Donald Trump’s controversial nomination of Pam Bondi as Attorney General. In 2020, Bondi was on Trump's legal team for his first impeachment trial.

After the Workers’ Party raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest over Mr Wong's role as Attorney General, then-senior minister of state for law and finance Indranee Rajah said in parliament on Jul 3, 2017, that the appointment was made "after a thorough and rigorous" process.

The prime minister had consulted Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, Public Service Commission chairman Eddie Teo, as well as then-attorney general V K Rajah before arriving at the decision, Ms Indranee said.

Mr Lui said: "Contrary to the dark picture that you and Mr Li paint, the Singapore that Mr Lee Kuan Yew built ranks 16th on the 2024 Rule of Law Index, well ahead of the US for many years.

"The 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index ranked Singapore the 5th least corrupt country in the world – again, well ahead of the US for many years."