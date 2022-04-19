New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern unveils Maori carving at Gardens by the Bay's Cloud Forest

SINGAPORE: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern unveiled a Maori carving at Cloud Forest in Gardens by the Bay on Tuesday (Apr 19), as part of her three-day visit to Singapore.

The Kūwaha sculpture is a "bespoke Maori carving and represents a symbolic doorway – a threshold celebrating cultures, beliefs and identities", said Gardens by the Bay in a media release.

Named Tāne Te Waiora, the sculpture represents and reaffirms the special relationship between Singapore and New Zealand. It comprises three pieces made of totara wood from the Pureora Forest in the central North Island of New Zealand.

The sculpture is crafted from a tree that is estimated to be more than 2,500 years old, which "fell naturally" in a forest during a severe storm, said Gardens by the Bay. Measuring 3.2m tall and 3.6m across, the sculpture is carved by master carver James Rickard and specialist carver Tommy Herbert of the New Zealand Maori Arts and Crafts institute.