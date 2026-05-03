New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon makes official visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE: New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will make an official visit to Singapore from May 3 to May 5, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Sunday (May 3).

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Mr Luxon will hold the inaugural Annual Leaders’ Meeting on Monday, said MFA in its statement.

This trip will be Mr Luxon’s second official visit to Singapore and will build on the New Zealand-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which was launched in October 2025, when Mr Wong visited New Zealand to commemorate 60 years of bilateral relations.

As prime minister, Mr Luxon first visited Singapore in April 2024.

Mr Wong and Mr Luxon last met on the sidelines of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in November 2025, where they had dinner with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The two also discussed developments in the Middle East via a phone call in March.

Both leaders will deliver remarks at the opening ceremony of the Singapore-New Zealand Leadership Forum. They will also witness the signing of the Agreement on Trade in Essential Supplies and hold a joint press conference on Monday, said MFA.

Mr Wong will also host a lunch for the New Zealand prime minister on the same day.

The next day, Mr Luxon will call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and meet Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng, said MFA.

During his visit, the New Zealand prime minister will also visit Jurong Island, Changi Naval Base and Gardens by the Bay.

In 2025, New Zealand was Singapore’s 31st-largest goods trading partner, while Singapore was New Zealand’s ninth-largest export destination and sixth-largest source of imports.