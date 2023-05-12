New Zealand road safety experts urge caution after campervan accident that killed 3 Singaporeans

SINGAPORE: New Zealand road safety experts have urged caution on rural roads and highways after an accident that killed three Singaporeans last month.

National University of Singapore undergraduates Sherwin Chong Shi Yun and Xinyue Yang, both 21, and Jia Jun Vincent Lim, 24, died after their campervan collided with a barrier and caught fire.

The accident happened on Apr 17 at the intersection of State Highway 79 and Te Moana Road near the town of Geraldine, about 140km southwest of Christchurch. Police were alerted to the crash just after 1am.

The New Zealand Herald reported that the campervan was rented from a company based in the local Canterbury region.

DRIVING A LARGER VEHICLE

Tourists who hold a “full overseas car licence” can drive any vehicle weighing 6,000kg or less, except motorcycles, according to the New Zealand Transport Agency.

This means that someone with a Singapore car licence – class 3 – can rent and drive a car, campervan or motorhome in New Zealand.

But campervans and motorhomes are much bigger vehicles and need to be driven very differently compared with a car, said Mr Dylan Thomsen, road safety spokesperson for the New Zealand Automobile Association.

“They are slower to accelerate and take longer to slow down and stop. They also turn slower and are more top-heavy so drivers need to take corners (more slowly) and more carefully,” he said.

Drivers of these vehicles should also use their rearview and side mirrors often to check what is behind or around them, he added.

While most highways and motorways in New Zealand have a maximum speed limit of 100 to 110kmh, campervans and motorhomes have a speed limit of 90kmh.

Dr Shane Turner, technical director for road safety at transport specialist firm Abley, advised driving these vehicles at an even slower speed of 80kmh.

Where safe to do so, drivers can stop at pull-off bays at regular intervals to allow cars behind to overtake, he said.

Ideally, inexperienced drivers should pick up their campervans or motorhomes in locations where they can get some driving experience on urban roads, motorways or rural roads with wide shoulders – such as New Zealand's State Highway 1 – before driving on narrower state highways, he added.