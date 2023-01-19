Departing New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern a 'steadfast friend' to Singapore, says PM Lee

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday (Jan 19) expressed surprise at the news of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s resignation as he described her as a “steadfast friend” to Singapore.

Ms Ardern announced her resignation on Thursday, saying she no longer had “enough in the tank” for another four years in office. She will be stepping down no later than Feb 7.

In a Facebook post, Mr Lee wrote that he had met Ms Ardern “many times, in person and online and at international fora”.

“She has shown great dedication and leadership, particularly in steering her country through crises such as the Christchurch attack and COVID-19,” he said.

“PM Ardern and I kept in touch regularly during the pandemic to share experiences and exchange notes, and ensure that supply lines stayed open between our countries.”