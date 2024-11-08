PM Wong says he has not decided on timing of GE; Electoral Boundaries Review Committee not formed yet

SINGAPORE: The Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) has not been convened yet, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday (Nov 8), adding that no decision has been made on the timing of the next General Election.

“When we do so, we will announce it as we always do. We won’t do these things quietly,” Mr Wong said at a press conference.

“Whether or not when the election could be held, I think I have not decided and ... when we start the process, people will know.”

Earlier at the press conference, Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister, shared “preliminary ideas” that the government has identified for Budget 2025.

These include future strategies to ensure a strong economy, opportunities for workers to upgrade their skills, addressing concerns about jobs and incomes.

Other ideas identified include providing support for Singaporeans across all life stages especially the sandwiched generation, and strengthening the country’s sense of solidarity with 2025 marking the 60th anniversary of Singapore’s independence.