From robots to cancer screenings, Asia’s next wave of AI startups is moving into the real world

SINGAPORE: From underwater drones and cancer screening to industrial maintenance and real-time fraud detection, Asian startups are taking artificial intelligence beyond software and into the real world.

Thirty of these companies were showcased on Wednesday (Sep 30) at the NextGen Tech 30 (NGT30), an initiative that recognises and supports growth-stage technology companies from across the region.

More than half of this year’s honourees are applying AI to physical industries such as wind farms, warehouses, pharmacies, construction sites and low-Earth orbit, marking a shift from the software-focused firms that dominated previous cohorts.

They are also developing technologies ranging from custom silicon and humanoid robots to hyperspectral satellites and sustainable aviation fuel systems.

Now in its third edition, NGT30 is led by Singapore-based private capital platform Granite Asia in partnership with the Singapore Exchange (SGX), bringing together investors, government agencies and industry players to help promising companies scale globally from Asia.

Nearly half of the startups recognised this year are headquartered in Singapore, while a third are from Japan. The remaining firms are from China, India, Malaysia and South Korea.

Speaking at the event, Minister for National Development and Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) deputy chairman Chee Hong Tat said the firms “illustrate the growing depth and breadth of Asia’s innovation base”, with the potential to “reshape business models and transform industries”.

But recognition is only the beginning, he said, with the next challenge being to turn promising startups into companies capable of competing internationally.