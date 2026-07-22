Ng Chee Meng's Cabinet return 'timely' amid jobs, workplace transformation challenges: PM Wong

SINGAPORE: The return of National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) chief Ng Chee Meng to Cabinet is "timely" given the growing priority placed on jobs and workplace transformation, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Wednesday (Jul 22).

Responding to a question from CNA at his press conference, Mr Wong said he had accepted Mr Ng's request in May last year to focus solely on the labour movement and his Jalan Kayu ward. A year on, Mr Ng has settled into the ward and worked hard on the ground there, he said.

"And now as we look at the situation, we know that jobs and workplace transformation has become a much higher priority for the government," Mr Wong said.

He noted that these topics had featured heavily in parliamentary debates, including a motion on artificial intelligence and jobs that Mr Ng had put forward.

“Given the concerns of the economic and workforce challenges we face, it was timely for him to return to the government, to return to the Cabinet, and contribute not just as secretary-general of NTUC, but as a minister in my team,” he said.

“I think he will be able to make a more impactful contribution to tackle the national challenge which we face. So I approached him, and he agreed to do so.”

Mr Wong was speaking after announcing that Mr Ng will become a minister in the Prime Minister's Office, a role he last held until he left parliament following the 2020 General Election.

"DEEP SENSE OF RESPONSIBILITY": NG CHEE MENG

In a social media post, Mr Ng said he was humbled by Mr Wong's invitation and accepted it "with a deep sense of responsibility". His commitments to Jalan Kayu residents and to championing workers' wages, welfare and prospects "in an AI-disrupted world" remain unchanged, he said.

“Together with our unions, employers and tripartite partners, we will continue preparing workers, including PMEs, for the future with targeted initiatives, and supporting all in transition with enhanced measures. This is purposeful work that drives me,” he said.

In a statement, NTUC said it believed Mr Ng's return to Cabinet would strengthen the voice of workers in national policymaking.

As a former Cabinet minister and NTUC's current secretary-general, Mr Ng brings national policy experience and a deep understanding of workers' concerns gathered through his engagement with unions, employers and tripartite partners, the labour movement said.