Ngien Hoon Ping named new CEO of SMRT, will take over from Neo Kian Hong on Aug 1

SINGAPORE: Mr Ngien Hoon Ping will succeed Mr Neo Kian Hong as Group CEO of SMRT on Aug 1, the company said on Friday (Mar 18).

Mr Ngien was chief executive of the Land Transport Authority (LTA) from 2016 to 2020, and is presently CEO of FairPrice Group’s supply chain business.

In its media release, SMRT said that Mr Ngien had led the delivery of infrastructure projects such as the Thomson-East Coast Line, Mandai Depot and the new Lornie Highway during his time with LTA.

Mr Ngien will join SMRT as a board director on May 1 and Mr Neo will be his advisor from Aug 1 to Oct 31 "to facilitate a smooth transition", the company said.

“Under Kian Hong, the reliability of the train system has consistently improved in the past four years," Mr Ngien said.

"With the strong foundation laid by the SMRT board and management, I look forward to joining the SMRT family and working with Transport Ministry, LTA and other stakeholders and partners to provide a safe, reliable and caring public transport service for our commuters."

Mr Neo said: “It is timely for leadership renewal for the next phase of SMRT’s journey ... I am confident that Hoon Ping will take SMRT to greater heights."

Mr Seah Moon Ming, chairman of SMRT said: "We welcome Hoon Ping to the SMRT family and are confident that with his experience in the transport sector as well as his more recent focus on digitalisation and process improvements, Hoon Ping is well placed to lead SMRT forward in an era of disruption."