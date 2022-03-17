NHB launches Sentosa Heritage Trail, features three thematic routes

SINGAPORE: It is an island that holds many memories for 74-year-old Winston Wong.

Mr Wong first set foot on Pulau Blakang Mati - present day Sentosa - in 1968 as a young officer. It was here where he trained, lived and enjoyed recreational activities such as sailing and horse-riding.

Tucked away in the island was a former recreation ground and soldiers' quarters. This was where his office was and where he now works as a freelance guide at Barracks Hotel Sentosa.

The hotel is now one of the heritage sites on a new trail which boasts some familiar sights and other not-so-familiar ones.

From the iconic former Sentosa monorail to the largely unknown Siloso pier, Singapore’s newest heritage trail traces the transformation of the island from military complex to leisure destination.