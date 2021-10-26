3 men charged over plans to offer nickel investment fraud suspect way out of Singapore

SINGAPORE: Three men were charged in court on Tuesday (Oct 26) with obstructing the course of justice by planning to offer to help a nickel investment fraud suspect leave Singapore unlawfully, in breach of his bail conditions.

The fraud suspect, Ng Yu Zhi, is a director of Envy Asset Management and a former director of Envy Global Trading. He has been charged with cheating and other offences over an investment scheme marketed by the two companies that raised more than S$1 billion from investors.

The three men, Oey Weizhong Alvin, 37, Keeren Marcus Phang Guan Wei, 31, and Ding Kuon Chwo, 63, allegedly intended to obstruct the course of justice by contacting various people to offer Ng a way to leave Singapore.

This was despite knowing that he was under police investigation and that he has been charged with criminal offences.

The alleged plans were uncovered by the police during a separate investigation into remote gambling offences involving two of the men.

“In the course of the remote gambling investigation, police uncovered information that the 37-year-old man and 63-year-old man were planning to offer to help Ng escape from Singapore and were making enquiries of Ng’s interest to do so as well,” said the police in a news release.

“The police took immediate steps to prevent the offence and arrested the 31-year-old man who was allegedly involved as well.”

If convicted of obstructing the course of justice, the men could each face a jail term of up to seven years, a fine or both.