Singapore

39-year-old man arrested for drink driving after accident on Nicoll Highway involving 3 cyclists
Police arrested a 39-year-old man for drink driving after an accident involving a car and three cyclists along Nicoll Highway (Photo: Facebook/SGRV ADMIN)

09 Jun 2022 10:33PM (Updated: 09 Jun 2022 10:41PM)
SINGAPORE: A 39-year-old man was arrested for drink driving after an accident on Nicoll Highway involving a car and three cyclists, the police said on Thursday (Jun 9). 

The police said they were alerted to the accident along Nicoll Highway towards Guillemard Road on Jun 4 at about 2.05am. 

Those involved in the road traffic accident were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF). 

The three cyclists - two men aged 47 and 48, as well as a 47-year-old woman - were conscious at that time, said the police. 

The police added that the 39-year-old man, who was the driver of the car, was arrested for drink driving. Investigations are ongoing.

Source: CNA/lk(zl)

