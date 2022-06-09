39-year-old man arrested for drink driving after accident on Nicoll Highway involving 3 cyclists

SINGAPORE: A 39-year-old man was arrested for drink driving after an accident on Nicoll Highway involving a car and three cyclists, the police said on Thursday (Jun 9).

The police said they were alerted to the accident along Nicoll Highway towards Guillemard Road on Jun 4 at about 2.05am.

Those involved in the road traffic accident were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

The three cyclists - two men aged 47 and 48, as well as a 47-year-old woman - were conscious at that time, said the police.

The police added that the 39-year-old man, who was the driver of the car, was arrested for drink driving. Investigations are ongoing.