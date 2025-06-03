NIE's postgraduate teacher training programme to be shortened by four months: Desmond Lee

The programme will also provide greater flexibility in learning, with teachers being allowed to take elective courses based on their needs and interests along with core modules that are essential to teaching.

"In this way, our new teachers will continue to be well-prepared for your roles, and we can better cater to your diverse backgrounds and learning needs," said Mr Lee, adding that more details will be shared when an ongoing review of the course is complete.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) and the National Institute of Education are reviewing the programme to meet the needs of an "increasingly diverse teaching force" as the ministry redoubles efforts to attract "individuals with sound values and the right motivations" to become teachers.

From 2022 to 2024, around 390 student teachers enrolled in the postgraduate programme each year, an MOE spokesperson said. Each cohort comprises a mix of fresh graduates and those making a mid-career switch.

The ministry is committed to growing and strengthening the teaching profession, and welcomes teachers who have different life experiences and skills, said Mr Lee.

"With greater diversity, everyone grows. Newer teachers benefit from time-tested wisdom and practical strategies from experienced educators, and seasoned educators gain fresh insights to enrich their perspectives and competencies," he said.

REDUCING TEACHERS' ADMINISTRATIVE WORKLOAD

Mr Lee, who was sworn in as education minister on May 23, said he had a lot to learn about MOE. He previously led the Ministry of National Development, where he had held positions since 2013.

"I want to make sure that my first priority is to listen to and learn from you, about our education system. Your experiences over the years in the classroom, your daily interactions with your students, and your insights into what works – and what doesn't – are invaluable," he said.

Mr Lee said he appreciated the daily demands placed on teachers and that he cared for their well-being.

"I am glad to know that we have moved to manage some of the administrative workload of our teachers," he said, pointing to a trial of procurement approaches that will make it easier for teachers to organise cohort camps and make small-value purchases.

By the end of this year, teachers will also not need to manually track and collate absentee records, as parents will submit documents directly.

"MOE and our school leaders will continue to find ways to help you manage your workload, so that you can focus on what matters most – helping our students to learn and grow well," Mr Lee said.