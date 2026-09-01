Man to be charged with driving under influence of etomidate in fatal night market crash

SINGAPORE: A 41-year-old man will be charged on Wednesday (Sep 2) for allegedly driving under the influence of etomidate and killing a night market stall attendant when he lost control of his car.

The police said on Tuesday they were alerted close to midnight on Jul 11, 2025, to an accident involving a car and a woman along Pipit Road, near Block 52A Circuit Road.

Investigations found that the driver lost control of his car, which surged forward and crashed through a car park barrier, before crossing the two-lane Pipit Road, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release.

“It then mounted the kerb before colliding into a temporary night market stall along the roadside,” they added.

“A 66-year-old female stall attendant, who was at the stall at the time, was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The man did not render assistance to the stall attendant and abandoned the vehicle, fleeing the scene with another male passenger.

He was arrested the next day after the police identified him through ground inquiries and police cameras.

“Preliminary investigations further revealed that the man did not possess a valid driving licence and had used a vaporiser containing etomidate before driving,” said SPF.

His passenger had a valid driving licence and the car was rented using his account.

However, no further action will be taken against the passenger as he died in an unrelated traffic accident, said the police.

Photos posted on the Facebook page SGRV showed the aftermath of the incident, with a black GetGo car at the scene with debris strewn around it.

In response to CNA’s queries then, the car-sharing company confirmed that the 38-year-old passenger was a registered user.

The 41-year-old will be charged with:

Driving under the influence of drugs

Dangerous driving

Dangerous driving causing death

Driving without a valid driving licence

Using vehicle without insurance coverage

Failing to stop and provide particulars after an accident

Failing to render assistance after accident

Driving under the influence of drugs is "an extremely dangerous and irresponsible act" that puts the lives of all road users at grave risk, said SPF, adding that they would take firm action against motorists who did so.

"Motorists must not drive if they are under the influence of any substance that impairs their ability to drive safely."