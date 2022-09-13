Nightclub operator manipulated sales of flower garlands; jailed for GST evasion and money laundering

SINGAPORE: A nightclub operator was jailed and penalised more than S$630,000 on Tuesday (Sep 13) after he was convicted of Goods and Services Tax (GST) evasion and money laundering offences.

Soon Kok Khoon, the operator of Club Posh Entertainment and West Palace Entertainment, was found to have helped the clubs make false entries in their GST returns “with wilful intent" to evade the tax, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) said in a joint news release.

He was convicted of three counts of GST evasion and ordered to pay a penalty of S$630,861, three times the S$210,287 in GST he evaded. Another five charges were taken into consideration during the sentencing.

In addition, Soon was found guilty of three counts of money laundering involving the disguise of property amounting to S$3,214,389. Five other charges were also taken into consideration for the sentencing.

He received a jail term of more than 13 months for his offences.

USING SHELL ENTITIES TO DIVERT REVENUE

In 2016, Soon instructed accountants at Club Posh Entertainment and West Palace Entertainment to omit reporting the clubs’ sales revenue, mainly from the sale of flower garlands, as well as the output tax.

Customers would buy these flower garlands, priced between S$50 and S$100,000, at the clubs. The garlands would then be delivered to performing artists identified by the customer after payment.

Soon also instructed his staff to divert the sales revenue of the clubs, which were GST-registered, to two shell entities using separate point-of-sale terminals linked to them, said SPF and IRAS.