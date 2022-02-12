Public entertainment, liquor licences of 9 nightlife and F&B outlets revoked over COVID-19 breaches
SINGAPORE: Nine nightlife and food and beverage outlets had their public entertainment and liquor licences revoked after they were found to have “repeatedly and egregiously” breached COVID-19 safe management measures, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Saturday (Feb 12).
MZS Family Karaoke and H.O.M. - located at Ming Arcade at Cuscaden Road - are among the establishments that had both their public entertainment and liquor licences revoked. The other outlet was The Idle at Infinite Studios at 21 Media Circle.
Others that had their liquor licences revoked include Steamov Steamboat Buffet Restaurant at Beach Road, Darts Legend at 29 Media Circle and Haru Bar at Central Mall.
During enforcement checks, operators of these establishments were found to have breached COVID-19 measures on multiple occasions, said the police.
"These breaches included the failure to minimise physical interactions between staff and customers, to ensure group sizes did not exceed the prevailing cap on social gatherings, to cease on-site sale and consumption of liquor after 10.30pm, and the provision of dice and card games within the permitted premises," the police added.
All nine establishments were issued with closure orders ranging from 10 to 30 days. They may also face fines or prosecution over the breaches, said SPF.
"Given the repeated and egregious nature of these breaches, the police have taken action to revoke their public entertainment and liquor licences under the Public Entertainments Act 1958 and the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act 2015 respectively," it added.
Those found guilty of not complying with COVID-19 safe management measures can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.
The police advised members of the public and businesses to take safe management measures seriously.
"The police have zero tolerance for irresponsible behaviour relating to the flouting of these measures and offenders will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law."