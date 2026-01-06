Singapore’s nightlife operators test new concepts amid rising costs, evolving lifestyles
Legacy nightlife brands like Zouk, which is set to revamp its Singapore venues, have been experimenting with new concepts like flea markets.
SINGAPORE: Funky music and dancing crowds are scenes typically associated with nightclubs.
But these days, they are playing out across Singapore as early as 9am – fuelled by coffee rather than alcohol.
Business operators are experimenting with new concepts such as day-to-night programming and experience-driven offerings to stay relevant, as the country’s nightlife industry grapples with rising operating costs and evolving consumer lifestyles.
The Singapore Nightlife Business Association said the industry is not dying – but in transition.
DAYTIME RAVES
At The Breakfast Club Rave, revellers gather in the morning for what organisers describe as a healthier, more intentional way to party.
Part of a global rise in daytime rave parties, the concept is gaining traction among those looking for alternatives to alcohol-fuelled nightlife.
“Nowadays, people really want to enjoy the dancing with more clarity, with more awareness of the music,” said Tricia Fok, organiser of The Breakfast Club Rave and events director at The Live Group.
(They also want to make) clearer, better, more meaningful connections with others, rather than in the night scene whereby it's more of drinking.”
The Breakfast Club Rave drew over 150 people at its first morning event last November, and organisers are hoping to expand in response to growing demand.
In order to tap the growing popularity of wellness experiences, Ms Fok said its next event will feature a spin class and strength class.
She added that while she does not see such daytime parties replacing nightclubs entirely, they offer people another entertainment option.
SHIFTING ATTITUDES TOWARDS ALCOHOL
Meanwhile, the founder of a fitness-and-clubbing concept said shifting attitudes towards alcohol – accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic – are fuelling the rise of such innovative ideas, causing ripple effects across the traditional nightlife scene.
Mr Joshua Yap, who started Conscious Clubbing last September, said he faced some backlash at the beginning from people in the fitness scene who accused him of making a mockery of wellness.
Its objective is make exercise less intimidating by introducing elements of music, community and social drinks, he noted.
“We really just want to showcase that not everyone finds exercise fun or easy,” he added.
“Over time, with messaging, people … come back almost every week or for every event, and they’re super supportive. For many of them, they quit smoking because of these events. They go out and socialise more.”
Conscious Clubbing’s events are held in the late afternoon and end in the evenings.
Mr Yap said he does not think the nightlife industry is dying but instead struggling due to the pandemic, as well as a shift in consumer behaviour and preferences.
“Whoever can survive this bear market will definitely come out stronger … so you really need to be very careful and thoughtful on how you want to (plan your) programme (for) those nights,” he added.
In a statement to CNA, the Singapore Nightlife Business Association’s president Danny Loong said such challenges are what operators must adapt to, as demand grows for more experience-driven nightlife.
“The most pressing challenges are manpower shortages, rising operating costs and shifts in consumer spending behaviour. Many operators are also navigating increased competition and tight margins,” Mr Loong noted.
As Singapore’s nightlife landscape continues to evolve, the association said closer collaboration between the industry and government will be key to ensuring the sector remains vibrant and sustainable in the years ahead.
LEGACY NIGHTLIFE BRANDS DIVERSIFY
Amid the pressures of such evolving lifestyle choices, some legacy nightlife brands have gone under, including American restaurant chain Hooters. It will close its last outlet at Clarke Quay on Jan 31.
Others, however, are preparing to diversify.
On Monday (Jan 5), Zouk Group announced a multi-million-dollar revamp of its Singapore venues, aimed at expanding its programming and customer base.
Zouk, one of Singapore’s most established nightlife brands, has been experimenting with new concepts like flea markets.
In October, it hosted a free-entry flea market pop-up and daytime party that was both family-friendly and pet-friendly.
“What we've seen is it opened us up to a different customer demographic – maybe a different type of consumer that wouldn't have gone to Zouk when it was strictly just a traditional nightclub,” said Mr David Long, Zouk Group’s senior director of Asia-Pacific operations.
Zouk’s upcoming revamp will allow for new programming, including larger corporate and MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) events.
The group said it is anticipating a 20 per cent increase in footfall following the renovation, which is set to be completed in June.
“There's a narrative right now that people are going out less. There's a lot of reasons for that, but I don't necessarily think that people are straying away from nightlife and entertainment – I think that'll always be important to people in some shape or form,” Mr Long noted.
“I just think that as a broader-based hospitality and entertainment company, it's up to us to evolve to the changing consumers’ needs.”