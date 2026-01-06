Singapore’s nightlife operators test new concepts amid rising costs, evolving lifestyles

SINGAPORE: Funky music and dancing crowds are scenes typically associated with nightclubs.

But these days, they are playing out across Singapore as early as 9am – fuelled by coffee rather than alcohol.

Business operators are experimenting with new concepts such as day-to-night programming and experience-driven offerings to stay relevant, as the country’s nightlife industry grapples with rising operating costs and evolving consumer lifestyles.

The Singapore Nightlife Business Association said the industry is not dying – but in transition.

DAYTIME RAVES

At The Breakfast Club Rave, revellers gather in the morning for what organisers describe as a healthier, more intentional way to party.

Part of a global rise in daytime rave parties, the concept is gaining traction among those looking for alternatives to alcohol-fuelled nightlife.

“Nowadays, people really want to enjoy the dancing with more clarity, with more awareness of the music,” said Tricia Fok, organiser of The Breakfast Club Rave and events director at The Live Group.

(They also want to make) clearer, better, more meaningful connections with others, rather than in the night scene whereby it's more of drinking.”