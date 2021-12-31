131 people investigated following police operation targeting nightspots over Christmas period

SINGAPORE: Nightspots at Sophia Road and Orchard Road were among 29 public entertainment and nightlife outlets being investigated for various breaches, following a joint operation led by the police over the Christmas period.

A total of 131 men and women, aged between 16 and 44, are also being investigated for various offences, said the police in a news release on Friday (Dec 31).

The police, together with officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force, Singapore Tourism Board and Urban Redevelopment Authority, conducted the operation targeting licensed and unlicensed outlets from Dec 24 to Dec 25.

Four outlets were found to have broken rules under the Public Entertainments Act and committed breaches related to liquor, COVID-19 and fire safety laws, said the police.

One of 29 outlets inspected, a purported unlicensed "KTV-concept" outlet with six private rooms, was found at a commercial unit located along Sophia Road.

A total of 52 people aged between 20 and 44 were found allegedly singing karaoke and consuming liquor within the unit. Officers arrested one of them, a 22-year-old man, who is believed to be the operator of the outlet.

The police said all 52 people are also being investigated for not complying with safe distancing measures, as are 55 others found at another commercial unit, similarly along Sophia Road.