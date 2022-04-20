Nine men arrested for stealing scrap metal from moving barge off Kusu Island

SINGAPORE: Nine men aged between 30 and 42 were arrested for their suspected involvement in stealing scrap metal from a moving barge at sea, said police on Wednesday (Apr 20).

On Tuesday, the Police Coast Guard (PCG) detected a suspicious sampan alongside a moving barge at about 10.30pm. The barge was being towed by a foreign-registered tugboat off Kusu Island.

"PCG patrol resources immediately responded and intercepted the suspicious sampan," said the police.