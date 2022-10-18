Police investigating after 9 men allegedly block entrance, exit of building in Ang Mo Kio

SINGAPORE: Nine men are assisting in investigations after they allegedly blocked the entrance and exit of a building in Ang Mo Kio on Tuesday (Oct 18) afternoon.

The police received a call for assistance at 5 Ang Mo Kio Street 62 at about 1.50pm on Tuesday.

The men, aged between 28 and 54, allegedly blocked the entrance and exit of a building while holding up signs demanding their salaries.

When police officers arrived at the scene, they engaged the men to stop their activities and they complied.

"The men are currently assisting in police investigations for the offence of participating in a public assembly without a permit," said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in response to CNA's queries.

Images circulating on social media show some of the men standing in front of a vehicle while speaking to police officers.

CNA has contacted the Ministry of Manpower for more information.

The offence of taking part in a public assembly without a permit carries a fine of up to S$3,000.

"The police would like to remind the public that organising or participating in a public assembly without a police permit in Singapore is illegal and constitutes an offence under the Public Order Act," said the SPF.