Nine people remain in hospital after bus collision in Jurong West

SINGAPORE: Eight passengers and a bus captain remained in hospital on Monday (Dec 15), a day after a collision between two public buses in Jurong West left dozens injured.

Forty-four people were taken to hospital after a bus operated by Tower Transit rear-ended a stationary bus operated by SBS Transit at the traffic lights along Jurong West Avenue 1 on Sunday morning.

Both bus captains were among those taken to hospital.

In response to CNA’s queries, the Land Transport Authority (LTA), SBS Transit and Tower Transit said on Monday that eight passengers were still in hospital for treatment and observation, and their conditions were stable.

“The Tower Transit bus captain is currently in stable condition and remains in hospital to receive care,” they said in a joint statement, adding that SBS Transit’s bus captain was discharged on Sunday.

“Our teams will continue to check on their well-being and provide our support, including professional counselling, should they need it,” they added.