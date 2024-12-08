Nine people taken to hospital after two buses collide along Upper Thomson Road

SINGAPORE: Nine people were taken to hospital after an accident along Upper Thomson Road on Sunday (Dec 8).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a road traffic accident along Upper Thomson Road at about 12.40pm on Sunday.

They took nine people to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. Another two were assessed for minor injuries but both declined to be taken to the hospital.

In a post circulating on social media, multiple SCDF and police vehicles are seen at the site of the accident, which apparently involved two buses colliding.