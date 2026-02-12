Nipah virus: Singapore closely monitoring global situation, prepared to adjust public health measures

SINGAPORE: Singapore is closely monitoring the Nipah virus situation in India and globally, and will adjust public health measures as needed based on the evolving risk, Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Health Koh Poh Koon said in parliament on Thursday (Feb 12).

On the virus, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has issued clinical guidance to all medical practitioners.

MOH has conducted an educational webinar for primary care doctors, while the Electronic Health Declaration Card for all incoming travellers has been adjusted, Dr Koh said.

Additionally, the Ministry of Manpower has disseminated announcements by the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) on precautionary health measures to migrant workers, domestic workers, employers, dormitory operators and employment agencies, Dr Koh said.

This is on top of earlier measures, such as requiring daily temperature checks for new migrant workers who have travelled to India's West Bengal state, and temperature screenings at airports for flights from affected areas.

Dr Koh was responding to a parliamentary question filed by MP Joan Pereira (PAP-Tanjong Pagar), on the ministry’s response to the Nipah virus, in view of its high case rate fatality.

The virus, which spreads from animals to humans, has an estimated fatality rate of 40 per cent to 75 per cent, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

It can cause illnesses ranging from respiratory distress to brain inflammation, and has no vaccine.

India confirmed two cases in West Bengal since December, but said on Jan 27 that the situation was contained. According to WHO, a woman also died in northern Bangladesh in January after contracting the virus.

CDA said last week no Nipah virus cases associated with the situations in Bangladesh or India had been detected in Singapore,