NKF urges people to go for kidney screening amid rising number of renal failure cases

SINGAPORE: Kidney screening has now become a yearly affair for 28-year-old Mark Peter.

Since he found out that his father has kidney issues, he has had a “deep-rooted fear” of also suffering from kidney failure.

“I have high blood pressure and that's one of the key indicators of kidney failure. So I've always been very curious about how my health is,” he said.

He is one of 300 people who have had their kidneys checked in the past year as part of a National Kidney Foundation (NKF) intervention programme.

More than 300,000 people here suffer from chronic kidney disease, but the organisation warned that there could be even more undetected cases. Around six people are diagnosed with kidney failure each day, a threefold increase from two decades ago.